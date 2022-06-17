Three little siblings have perished in a devastating fire in Wallacedene in the early hours of Youth Day on on Thursday while their parents were out skarreling. Their big brother, Jodie September, 17, was treated for burn wounds and taken to hospital but survived the blaze which destroyed three homes.

Shocked mother Rentia September received counselling at the Kraaifontein Police Station on Thursday after learning that her three youngest – Tyron, 12, Keagan, eight, and Joslyn, four – were tragically wiped out in the fire. TRAGEDY: Jodie September was rescued but Tyron, 12, Keagan, 8, and Joslyn, 4 died. Pictures: Solly Lottering Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says crews from Kraaifontien and Brackenfell were dispatched and managed to extinguish the fire just after 8am. The cause of the fire is not known.

NIGHTMARE: Three Wallacedene homes destroyed in the fire Neighbour Doreen van Wyk, 38, lost her hokkie in the blaze. She explains: “At about 5.20am, we heard people shouting for help because it was burning outside. “I jumped out by the window and woke my stepson. My boyfriend Rashaad Morris knocked in the window and rescued the eldest son, Jodie. He was taken to Kraaifontein Day Hospital.

HELP: Rashaad Morris saved Jodie “I shouted that Jodie is only the one child. No one gave answer when I called the other children’s names. “At that point, we couldn’t do anything more because the fire was too bad and the three hokkies completely burnt out. “We also lost everything in the fire.”

Doreen says the parents must have been out skarreling for food somewhere, as their trolleys were not at home, and they were unaware that their three little ones, who attended Watsonia Primary School in Scottsdene, had died. Doreen asks that anyone who can help, can call her on 060 888 4583. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says a death inquest docket has been opened for the three children.