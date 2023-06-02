A group of skollies who were allegedly on the prowl robbing mense in the turf of a rival gang got wiped out as gunmen fired over 50 skote, killing three of them on the spot. The horrific shooting on Wednesday night along Klipfontein Road, between Manenberg and Surrey Estate shortly after 7pm, saw one of the alleged gang members try to escape but he collapsed just metres away from his friends.

According to a Daily Voice source, opportunistic members of the Fancy Boys gang killed the three alleged members of the Hard Livings gang in an ongoing turf war that has left many dead. “They were originally five HLs from Manenberg walking together. They were definitely out on something because on the dead bodies we found knives,” said the source. “The white Toyota pulled up alongside them and just started klapping skote.

MAN DEAD: Manenberg “On the scene witnesses claimed the group were known for street robberies but for some reason they went to their rival turf, in a gang war, and tried to rob people again.” Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama confirmed: “At 7.10pm, five males walking down Klipfontein Road were caught by surprise when an unknown white motor vehicle stopped alongside them. “The four occupants got out and randomly opened fire at the five males.

SCENE: Klipfontein Road “The 18-year-old male and a 28-year-old male were hit multiple times at close range, fatally wounding them. “A 20-year-old male ran down Jupiter Road running for cover. He collapsed and succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.” Zama explained that the shooters fled in an unknown direction and cops found 56 spent cartridges. No arrests have been made.

He said this shooting was followed by another incident 10 minutes later, in which a teenager was killed by shooters inside a grey and white car. “It is alleged that the assailants randomly opened fire from the vehicle as they drove down Jordaan Street. Manenberg station commander: Sanele Zama “Two males and a 48-year-old female were caught by surprise as the gunman randomly opened fire.