The Heritage long weekend ended in tragedy for three passengers who were killed, and 21 who were injured, when a Golden Arrow bus overturned. The accident took place on Jakes Gerwel Drive on Monday morning, when the driver of the bus en route from Mitchells Plain to the Cape Town CBD lost control on the wet road.

It is believed that the driver struggled to regain control of the bus as it skidded, flipped and crashed into a light pole. SHOCKING: Overturned Golden Arrow bus on Jakes Gerwel Drive. Picture: Byron Lukas Videos of the accident scene circulated in crime WhatsApp groups, showing passengers trying to free themselves from underneath the wreckage. In condolences posted on Facebook, the three dead passengers have been identified as Yarick Damons, Amy Carelse and Marlize van Rooi. All are believed to be from Mitchells Plain.

The injured were taken to Groote Schuur Hospital, Mitchells Plain Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, as well as community health centres in Hanover Park, Vanguard, Elsies River and Heideveld. Overturned: Bus Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said a case of culpable homicide is being investigated. “Athlone police responded. Upon their arrival in Jakes Gerwel Road at around 8.45am, they found a bus from a local company lying on its side in the road,” Swartbooi explained.

“They immediately requested the services of the emergency services. Three passengers sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel, while 21 passengers sustained serious injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. SCENE: 21 who were injured “Athlone police registered cases of reckless and negligent driving as well as culpable homicide for further investigation,” he added. Family and friends of the three were on the scene identifying the bodies of their loved ones.