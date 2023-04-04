A group of laaities from Belgravia High School have been suspended following a schoolyard attack which left one learner with head injuries. The family of the 17-year-old boy say he is now living in fear after returning to school to write his exams while his attackers were allowed on the school grounds.

His 63-year-old ouma, who cannot be named to protect the boy, says they were left traumatised when the Grade 10 pupil came home with blood dripping from his head after being attacked with bricks and wooden planks. BEATEN UP: The Grade 10 boy who’s heavily bandaged. Picture: Mahira Duval “The incident happened in March already and he was told to write a report,” she says. “In the report, he stated that the main learner (attacker) came to fight with him but he was able to fight him off.

“The boy then returned with a group of nearly 15 boys and they hit him with planks and bricks until he bled. “The one even came ready with a knuckle buster which to me means that it was premeditated.” MATTER: Belgravia High allowed ‘attackers’ to write exams. The ouma says she still doesn’t know why her grandson was attacked.

“He had told us he was bullied by this same boy before.” The boy was rushed to a doctor by his parents and subsequent criminal charges were opened against the main learner involved. The angry ouma says her grandson returned to school to write his exams alongside his attackers.

“They did not say anything but he went to school because he needed to write exams. “But even they were there and allowed to write but I understand they were kept separately. “As a family, we are very upset and he goes to school in fear.”

Police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the criminal case and says: "The suspects are yet to be arrested and the motive for the attacks is yet to be determined." Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Millicent Merton, confirms they are aware of the incident but says action has been taken against the attackers. "The school took disciplinary action in terms of their code of conduct. The learners were suspended," she says.