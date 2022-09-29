She’s the oldest person innie Kaap and ouma Margaret Maritz from Touwsrivier is still going strong at 116 years of age. Affectionately known as ‘Ouma Honderd’ at the home where she stays, Margaret celebrated another milestone birthday on Tuesday to great fanfare.

The staff at AGS Old Age Home organised a lekker party, and she paraded in kwaai cars down the streets of Touwsrivier, along with trompoppies and a groot banner with her name and age. Margaret has been at the home since 2007 and while she cannot reveal her secret to longevity any longer – due to dementia – she is in good health, says Micheal Fortuin, manager of the facility. FAMILY AFFAIR: Ouma with her laaities and grandkids “When Ouma arrived she was very independent, she dressed herself and walked, but currently she is in a wheelchair and can take a few steps with help. However, she eats and drinks on her own,” he explains.

Michael says it has been a joy looking after the golden oldie: “Ouma is very soft-hearted, she is not aggressive or difficult and always gives her full cooperation. “She is the oldest at the home and a pleasure to work with. “When we [address her as] Ouma Honderd, she always laughs, want sy ken haar naam.”

Her daughter Liza Daniels, 65, from Grassy Park says the family is hartseer because they cannot visit Ouma as often as they’d like, but will be seeing her this weekend to say happy birthday. Daughter Liza Daniels “My mom was big on order and discipline,” Liza says. “She was a wonderful mother and raised us well, she treated all of her children the same and was able to take care of everyone.”

“Her first lesson she taught us was to be well-disciplined. “I saw my mom last year and although we are not able to see her often due to transport issues, we are looking forward to visiting her on Saturday,” she adds. “I phone regularly and the old-age home always keep me posted on everything.”

Ouma’s late husband, Johannes, worked in construction which caused them to move around a lot. SOME PREZZIES: Ouma Margaret and Sharna Fernandez They ended up staying in Cape Town before moving back to Touwsrivier, where they had family. Ouma has 10 children – seven girls and three boys – and had 13 siblings, only five who are still alive.