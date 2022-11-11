Gatesville residents were expected to hold a placard demonstration this morning to mark one week since the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta.
As her family still anxiously awaits word from her kidnappers, and residents have vowed to take to the streets to show their support.
The girl was snatched at Amber Court on Yusuf Gool Boulevard last Friday while on the way to Rylands Primary.
The traumatised driver of the maroon Honda BR-V explained that the snatchers went straight for Abirah, leaving him and another child behind. The kidnappers fled in a white Nissan bakkie.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed on Thursday that the girl has not yet been reunited with her family.
A relative told the Daily Voice that the kidnappers had not made any contact with them for a ransom or other demands.
Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy says residents will line Yusuf Gool Boulevard shortly before 7am where they will host a silent picket.
“We are doing this to support the family who are sick with worry and to show them we have not forgotten about Abirah. This kidnapping has rocked the Gatesville community and many are living in fear. We will take to the streets for the silent picket,” Veerasamy explains.