Gatesville residents were expected to hold a placard demonstration this morning to mark one week since the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta. As her family still anxiously awaits word from her kidnappers, and residents have vowed to take to the streets to show their support.

The girl was snatched at Amber Court on Yusuf Gool Boulevard last Friday while on the way to Rylands Primary. The traumatised driver of the maroon Honda BR-V explained that the snatchers went straight for Abirah, leaving him and another child behind. The kidnappers fled in a white Nissan bakkie. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed on Thursday that the girl has not yet been reunited with her family.