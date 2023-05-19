One of the largest retail stores in the country has announced that they will be paying for lucky shoppers’ grocery bills. Pick n Pay said that it would be rewarding its Smart Shoppers by randomly selecting one winner from every store nationwide every day until June 18, to win their entire shopping for free.

Pick n Pay said that it also aims to give away up to R10 million in free groceries over six weeks. “The initiative aims to provide some relief to shoppers during a difficult period while also creating moments of true excitement. “The initiative, launched on 8 May 2023, has already surprised over 2700 winners with a free shop collectively valued at R1.6 million.

“Two customers walked out with a free shop worth more than R10 000 each, much to their considerable delight,” Pick n Pay said. To qualify to win, customers need to swipe their registered Smart Shopper card and buy any two participating products. Pick n Pay smart shopper card. Photo: Leon Nicholas The winners will be notified at the till point, and their groceries will be packed into a limited-edition golden reusable bag before they walk away with their entire basket or trolley of groceries, free of charge.

The Smart Shopper programme is one of the country’s biggest loyalty reward programmes, dedicated to giving customers real value. Pick n Pay said that it hopes the initiative will provide some relief to customers who are currently under huge pressure as they contend with rolling blackouts, interest rates increasing, high fuel prices and inflation. Research shows that more shoppers are using loyalty programmes to save money when shopping.