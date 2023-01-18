Pick ‘n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman celebrated his wife’s birthday by giving a Khayelitsha organisation a brand-new mini- van. The couple celebrated Wendy’s birthday on Tuesday at Noluthando, a school and sheltered employment trust for deaf and autistic mense in Khayelitsha,

Noluthando School for the Deaf owns a bus which is used to transport learners from the greater community to and from school. However, with rising fuel costs, it is becoming increasingly uneconomical to use. Raymond Ackerman, his wife Wendy Ackermans and Ayanda Ncinane Principal of Noluthando School in Khayelitsha. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) “Some children live very far away from the school, such as Kuils River, and it is too expensive to use the big bus for just a few children due to the petrol costs. The principal expressed the need for a smaller car to fetch these children,” Wendy said. The new vehicle will also provide transport for day-to-day tasks, such as running errands which wasn’t possible with the bus.

The car will be shared with the sheltered employment trust which has had to limit its outings due to transport costs. A smiling Wendy, who would not reveal her age, said it was the perfect gift. “I don’t want any birthday gifts or recognition so I was very happy when Raymond gave me this news. And so was Noluthando, they were absolutely ecstatic,” she added.

In 2014, Wendy and the Rotary Club of Newlands collaborated to expand the school’s classrooms due to the increased demand for enrolment at this specialised institution. Wendy Ackerman. Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Andrea van Wyk, operations manager at Noluthando, said: “In 2022, our beneficiaries were able to visit established organisations, interact with their peers, visit new places and have new experiences. It has been so important for their development. “There aren’t many transport companies willing to enter Khayelitsha, and those who do, are very expensive. We’ve had to be extremely selective when deciding on excursions.