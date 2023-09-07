Founder of Pick n Pay, one of the biggest retail stores in South Africa, Raymond Ackerman has died. Pick n Pay announced the passing of Ackerman early on Thursday morning.

A visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African. Our country has lost a brilliant patriot who always saw a positive future for South Africa. Ackerman was 92-years-old and after buying four stores in Cape Town with his wife Wendy, in 1967, he founded Pick n Pay. In 2010, Raymond and Wendy retired from the board of Pick n Pay Stores Limited and became honorary life presidents.

In August, a bronze statue of the iconic businessman was unveiled by world renowned artist Lungelo Gumede, at Pick n Pay Hypermarket in Durban. Ackerman was born on March 10, 1931. IOL reported that he grew up to become one of South Africa’s most admired businessmen, and is widely respected for his passion for consumer rights and fighting for what he believed was right.

Ackerman served as chairperson for 40 years and retired 10 years ago. The group boasts 1 900 stores. Ackerman attributes his success to his strong consumer sovereignty philosophy, and always putting the customer first. Pick n Pay remains a family-controlled business, with his son Gareth the current chairperson.