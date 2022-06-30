Wallacedene residents are crying for help as rats “as big as cats” are attacking them. The residents of Grootboom Street say the rodent infestation is due to a AA dumpsite at a City retention dam located in the area.

They say mense also dump their vullis and even dead animals at the site, which turns into a muddy, stinky mess when it rains. They say they and their children are also constantly ill, battling with headaches and the severe stench emanating from the dump and stagnant pools of water. Resident Mpikso Qatania, 55, says: “We’ve been struggling for years to get council to remove this mess in Grootboom Street.

STRUGGLING: Mpikso. Picture: Solly Lottering “Here are rats as big as cats that attack the people and are now infesting their homes. “Our children are constantly sick because people are even dumping their dead cats and dogs here. “We also have to be with our kids when they walk past here because die rotte raak astrant, they attack the children.

Another resident David Kiddon says: “We kill rats every day which make nests in this gemors. We are all getting sick because they carry disease. “The rats don’t even skrik for us anymore, they just sit passively when we come, or they skarrel for food here in this dump.” ‘RATS AS BIG AS CATS’: David Kiddon with a rodent. Picture: Solly Lottering The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, confirmed it is a City-owned retention dam.

“The City is aware of the issue. Dumped material is largely from occupants of backyard dwellings in the area,” he says. “Please note that this is a retention dam and requires specialised equipment to clean fully. “The City cleans accessible areas twice per week and assigns specialised equipment for cleaning inside the retention dam on an ad-hoc basis.