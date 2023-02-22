Police have released the identikit of a woman who allegedly stole a baby late last year. Six-month-old Ivakele Imvano Yeko was abducted in the Somerset West CBD on December 5.

The baby boy was taken from his nanny by an unknown woman under mysterious circumstances. TAKEN: Ivakele Imvano Yeko. According to his mother Asanda, she dropped her children off at a nanny on her way to work. She said the nanny and the nanny’s husband had taken her seven-year-old daughter and Ivakele to Somerset West that day.

She said the group stopped at a dop winkel and spoke with an unknown woman. “They had a conversation, and the woman told them that she loves kids. “She asked if she could take them to buy them something to eat,” Asanda explained.

“She took the children, and that is how we lost my child. Only the seven-year-old returned home.” DEVASTATED: Ma Asanda. Picture: Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Ivakele was wearing a red sweater and nappy and had a blue dummy around his neck when he was abducted. The kidnapper is described as a short woman of average build. She speaks Zulu but may be a foreign national.

Asanda said it angered her even more when she learnt that the carer took her son to a liquor store from where he was abducted. “If I knew she was doing that I would never have left him with her in the first place. But I did it because she has children and needed money to care for them,” the devastated ma added. “I am angry because they continued drinking when they got home while we were searching the whole community with a loudspeaker calling out his name – they didn’t even have the decency to come and tell me themselves,” she pakked uit.