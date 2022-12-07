If there was an award for being a caring resident, of the year then it would surely go to a Delft man who has been cleaning up his community. Mpendulo Sequence says he has been keeping Leiden clean for the past three years.

“I started during the heavy Covid period,” he says. “I was trying to escape depression and I was tired of seeing people dumping their garbage and dead animals.” Mpendulo spends his day cleaning open spaces in and around Leiden, but says often his efforts are in vain.

HELP: Mpendulo Sequence “I start at 9am and finish at 4pm; however, when I’m done, people just continue with their dumping again.” He tells the Daily Voice that he recently started a full-time job and can’t clean as often. “I used to do it every single day but now I do it twice a week and I do it when I get home from work.”

KWAAI: Leiden man unselfishly cleans up community’s gemors Mpendulo says the clean fields also benefit the local kids: “I was shocked when the kids came to me and said, ‘thank you, uncle for cleaning this field, we don’t need to play on the side of the road anymore’.” He adds: “I will also go and clean up several beaches throughout December.” Ward councillor Michelle Adonis says that Mpendulo is an inspiration.