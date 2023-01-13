Rebecca Sebiza, the nine-year-old pianist from Table View has played her way into the hearts of many readers and also collaborated with international classical pianist and composer Rahul Suntah. Santuh, a classical pianist from Mauritius, based in the United Kingdom came across the viral video of the meisie playing the instrument at Table Bay Mall during the festive season.

The curly-haired girl decided to go to the mall and play a rendition of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On, to put everyone in the jolly gees. Little did she know that it would open doors for her. Her father Emmanuel Sebiza told Daily Voice that he was shocked to learn that so many people were listening and commenting on his daughter's skill.

Santuh happened to be one of the many people. Contract: composer Rahul Suntah After seeing the video and remarking that the little girl’s talent was absolutely amazing, he asked his manager David Gummers, to get in touch with her. Gummers said after contacting the paper and weeks of talks with the meisie’s father, they officially signed a contract for the collaboration.

“Soon they are going to do a video which will be merged. “It will also be converted to MP3 and played on one of South Africa’s biggest music digital streaming services, Next. “We have said it and we will say it again, Rebecca is very very good, she even writes her own stuff.

“So the two of them working together is going to be interesting.” He said he hoped that the opportunity would in the end help her get a scholarship to study music. “This is all about baby steps. I am quite sure that she will get more invites.

“It’s very rare that you pick something that is special and I consider her talent special.” Rebecca’s father thanked the media and everyone who sent out positive messages of support their way. “Rebecca is so thrilled and excited, she cannot wait to work with someone who has such big accolades behind him,” he says.