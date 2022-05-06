Philippi residents welcomed a new community centre on Thursday that will serve as a daycare for youngsters and a platform for skills development for adults in the area. The Rootz Centre, situated at Philippi Village on Cwangco Crescent opposite the Junxion Shopping Centre, opened its doors much to the appreciation of the crowd after months of planning by organisers and sponsors.

Spokesman Xolo Mkhize says the physical work started taking shape during February. “The aim was to create a centre that can cater to everybody in the community. “We have a facility now that can provide the children with a safe place to play and also an aftercare centre for the children aged between 7 and 12,” he says.

“We also have the space to provide skills development to adults and those members of the youth who need some extra guidance.” There will also be tutoring services for students seeking extra help or for those who just need a quiet place to study. “This community has many hardships and education is key to alleviating these problems for the people,” says Mkhize.

“By providing a safe place where they can access technology or books can really go a long way and even having a place where they can study in peace can help. “We hope the people embrace this centre as a lot of hard work went into this and we are looking forward to what it can bring for the future of the community.” At the launch, residents said they are looking forward to making use of the new centre.