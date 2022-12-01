A mother of six who survived a vicious attack by two pit bulls has travelled all the way to the Animal Welfare Society (AWS) of South Africa in Philippi to appeal for help as the dogs are still roaming around her community. Felida Fry, 43, is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick-thinking of a tuck shop owner in the Kampies informal settlement in Philippi, who saved her as the dogs began mauling her in the early hours of Saturday.

AWS has since advised the woman to open a case under the Animal matters Amendment Act. Spokesperson Allan Perrins said AWS are preparing to remove the animals as they pose a danger. “I was walking to the tuck shop at 2am on Saturday to purchase cigarettes,” Fry told the Weekend Argus.

“These dogs came out of nowhere and began attacking me. They first pushed me to the ground. They were biting at my legs and thighs and the pain became so much, I just became lame. BADLY WOUNDED: Felida’s leg was mauled “They were wanting to drag me to the bush and were going to move to my neck next when the owner of the tuck shop ran out and began attacking them with a spade or something. They could have killed me. “I work as a seamstress and now I am unable to work. I am in a lot of pain and the dogs are still walking around the community. I do not know the names of the dogs but I understand he [the owner] lives in Lansdowne,” she added.