A Philippi police officer accused of shooting dead an innocent Hanover Park dad will go on trial at the Wynberg Regional Court next month.

Over a year after the death of Marlon Fuller, 38, his alleged killer, Constable Johann van der Merwe, will go on trial for murder.

The suspect is out on R3000 bail.

The father of three died after being struck in the back on 5 December 2020.

Van der Merwe and his colleagues were in Cascade Court as residents hosted a party. Fuller left his house to call his daughter inside when Van der Merwe allegedly fired into the crowd.

Fellow reservist Constable Eugene Jones was charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Sharon, 40, says although the case was provisionally withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), she was informed last month at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court that the matter has been reinstated and was being transferred.

On Friday it was revealed that charges against Jones had been withdrawn.

“They said the trial will start on 25 May, we are just praying for justice. The children miss their father... The police can’t get away with this,” says the mom.

