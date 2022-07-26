Stikland pharmacist Elsabe van der Merwe is doing her part to keep her patients warm by knitting beanies in her spare time and handing it out to those in need. The 60-year-old has been knitting the beanies during every winter season since 2018 and she is pleased that her hobby can help mense, including patients and staff members.

“The need for wearable items to keep one warm is actually so huge, it almost feels as if my tiny contribution is gobbled up by a tsunami, but I like to believe that it does make a difference to the few who can have a little something. “If everyone does something small to enhance the life of the next person, imagine what a wonderful place our world would be.” Since she began knitting the beanies, the pharmacist says she has made and distributed over 300 of the winter warmers in various colours and styles.

“I’ve received some pictures with beaming smiles and waves, as well as written notes, which in turn warms my own heart. “It is difficult to describe the happiness it brings me to do something like this. “Although it is a cliché, it is still true and very inspiring.”