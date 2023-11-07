The Hawks have finally made a breakthrough in the Phala Phala farm break-in, where millions in foreign currency were apparently stolen from under a couch. An unknown amount, believed to be in excess of $4 million (R73.16 million), was stolen in February 2020 during a housebreaking at the farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The spokesperson for the Hawks, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the two suspects, aged 30 and 39, were set to appear at the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. BREAK-IN: Suspects The suspects were arrested on Sunday and Monday, respectively, on charges of housebreaking and theft. Mogale says: “The pair was arrested in Rustenburg and Bela Bela, respectively, by the members of the National Serious Corruption Investigation in relation to the Phala Phala farm break-in in February 2020. The arrest of the third suspect is imminent.”