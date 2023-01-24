South Africa’s fuel prices are heading in the wrong direction once again, with the latest data from the Central Energy Fund pointing to increases for both petrol and diesel next month. However, as international oil prices have been volatile this month, it’s difficult to predict just how big these increases will be, reports IOL Motoring.

The latest daily snapshot from the CEF is pointing to hikes of around 25 cents for 95 Unleaded petrol and 32 cents for 93 ULP. However, if current trends persist until the end of this week, we could be looking at increases closer to 70 cents. 500ppm diesel is currently looking set for a five cents increase, but that figure is growing by the day and could still spring to around 40 cents. Keep in mind, though, that official prices have yet to be announced and much could still change between now and the end of this month.

Should the 70 cents petrol price prediction come true, a litre of 95 Unleaded will increase to around R21.15 at the coast and R22.10 inland, where 93 ULP will retail at around R21.80. The recent international oil price movements are also not a good omen. Brent Crude Oil was trading at $87.60 at the time of writing yesterday, having risen from about $78 in early January.