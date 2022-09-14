Lekker news for motorists is that the price of petrol is expected to go down by about R1.50 next month on the back of lower global oil prices.
But while international oil prices have steadied below the 100 dollars per barrel mark, the volatile rand remains a risk.
The price of a litre of petrol still costs R3.77 more than it did in January.
Analysts say that with the price of oil trading below 100 US dollars per barrel and the expected dip in global demand, fuel prices could be pushed lower, but petrol prices are not expected to go below R21 a litre while diesel will likely increase by about 65 cents per litre.