Motorists can look forward to some lekker savings at the pumps from next week, but the news is not so good for diesel drivers.
According to the latest unaudited data, and give or take a few cents, the price of 95 Unleaded petrol is likely to come down by around R2.27 per litre. This would bring the price of 95 ULP down to R22.50 at the coast and R23.15 inland.
Diesel and illuminating paraffin are harder to predict, given the current volatility in those prices, but, so far, the data is pointing towards savings in the region of 80 cents to 90 cents, which is substantially lower than earlier predictions, reports IOL.
The Department of Energy will be making an official announcement in the coming week.