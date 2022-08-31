Motorists can look forward to some lekker savings at the pumps from next week, but the news is not so good for diesel drivers.

According to the latest unaudited data, and give or take a few cents, the price of 95 Unleaded petrol is likely to come down by around R2.27 per litre. This would bring the price of 95 ULP down to R22.50 at the coast and R23.15 inland.