The price of 95 Unleaded petrol will fall by 17 cents per litre from Tuesday, while 93 Unleaded sees a decrease of 24 cents.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Monday released the official fuel price adjustments for July, with petrol coming down slightly and diesel seeing a small rise.

It’s less rosy for those driving diesel vehicles, where 50ppm is set to increase by 12 cents per litre to R19.10, while the dirtier 500ppm will set you back a further 18 cents to R18.76.

When the adjustments kick in, you’ll be paying R21.74 for a litre of 95 Unleaded at the coast and R22.46 inland, while the cheaper 93 Unleaded will now cost you R22.06 per litre.

According to the DMRE, the international prices for petrol and diesel increased during the month, with the latter seeing sharper inflation. This was in spite of Brent Crude oil prices decreasing slightly from $75.90 the previous month, to $75.10.