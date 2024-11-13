Your December road trip could be a little cheaper if you have a petrol-powered vehicle, with early data pointing to a decrease next month. The latest snapshot from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows a small over-recovery has developed for petrol, which could result in a decrease in the region of 20 to 30 cents if current trends persist, reports IOL.

Diesel on the other hand could see an increase of more than 30 cents due to an under-recovery having developed in the first 10 days of the month, albeit a shrinking one. If current oil price and currency trends continue until month-end, petrol prices could return to where they were in October, their lowest level since February 2022, with 95 Unleaded having cost R20.26 at the coast and 93 Unleaded listed at R20.73 inland. Petrol increased by 25 cents at the beginning of November, and diesel by 20 cents.