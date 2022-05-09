It was a bleak Mother’s Day for a Bishop Lavis woman who lost her two children when their home was petrol-bombed on Friday. Tears flowed as the charred bodies of two little brothers were removed from the debris on Friday morning.

Five-year-old Xache Weideman and his four-year-old brother Jaune-Ray died after being trapped in their room as flames engulfed their home, just after midnight on Thursday. Heartbroken mother, Chenay Engelbrecht, says the devastating blaze happened just hours after their stepfather had been threatened at her home in Arthur Abrahams Avenue. GRIEF: Chenay Engelbrecht. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. “I came home with them after we went to the shop. They fell asleep in the bed and I still used my blanket to cover them,” Chenay tells the Daily Voice.

“Earlier in the day, a man on a bike came here and asked me who is living here and I told him only me and my children. But they also threatened the stepfather, Zhaundre Adonis, saying he mustn’t come here, but I don’t know why,” she says. “I went to Zhaundre just down the road to go give him tea and while I was there, the people shouted for me saying the house was on fire.” THREAT: Stepdad Zhaundre Adonis. Picture: Leon Lestrade The mom says she desperately tried to kick down the door but says the smoke and flames prevented her from getting inside.

“The fire was everywhere and spread very fast. We could still smell the petrol bomb and we believe they petrol-bombed the house. “The neighbours told me my children were screaming for help in the fire because nobody could get to them.” SHOCK: Neighbours at the Arthur Abrahams Avenue scene. Picture: Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says crews from Belhar and Epping responded and were told the children were inside the house.

“As firefighting and search and rescue operations continued, the bodies of the two boys were found,” he says. DOUBLE BLOW: The Bishop Lavis home was gutted just after midnight on Thursday. Picture: Leon Lestrade “Crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire just before 12.40am. “The dwelling was severely affected by the fire while another two dwellings sustained minimal damages.

He adds: “The cause of the fire is unknown and the scene was handed over to SAPS.” Chenay says the boys were found lying on the side of the bed and the sight of their burnt bodies has left her traumatised. TRAGEDY: The brothers were found lying next to the bed. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. “We are still in shock and I can’t tell you how traumatised I am after seeing my sons like that.