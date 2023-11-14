A grey cloud hung over BP Garage Clocktower, Lentegeur, after one of their most loved petrol attendants was stabbed to death on Sunday. Yusuf James, 29, who had been working at the station for almost a decade, took his last breath inside the shop where he would spend most of his days joking with his fellow employees.

The father of one was killed after he confronted skelms who he caught stealing inside the 24-hour winkel. James died from one stab wound to his upper body. On when the Daily Voice visited the garage, James’ family was seen talking to a manager who was busy helping them with janaazah arrangements. A relative, Ismail, said the family was left traumatised.

Ismail says: “We cannot believe this happened, it still hasn’t sunk in, maybe when it does we will feel okay to talk, but for now, this is unbelievable.” A colleague described James as a unique spirit. The colleague says: “When he was here, you could immediately sense his presence. He just had that in him to make people smile or laugh, he loved making our work day more pleasant, we will really miss him.”