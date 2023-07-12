The family of a Lotus River vrou have started an online petition calling on the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to deny the bail application of the man who allegedly kidnapped and attacked two women in Grassy Park.
Police arrested the 28-year-old suspect who attempted to snatch the 23-year-old woman standing at a bus stop but she fought him off.
Later that morning he allegedly held a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint and forced her into his car and took her to a secluded spot near Zeekoevlei where he apparently raped her.
He made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last week, where he was told that his release was being opposed and he was sent to Pollsmoor Prison.
Ahead of his next appearance on July 21, the 23-year-old victim said her family started the petition.
“I feel safer knowing he is in prison but every day at the bus stop the flashbacks still come,” she added.
“I believe he is a danger and look what he did to that other girl. I believe if he got me in his car, he would have raped me. And because he didn’t, all he did was go out on the hunt for another victim and I feel bad for what happened to her.
“We are asking people to sign the petition to keep the women in our community safe.”
Visit https://www.petitions.net/denial_bail_for_the_kidnapping_rapist?uv=49785294&utm_source=whatsapp.