The family of a Lotus River vrou have started an online petition calling on the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to deny the bail application of the man who allegedly kidnapped and attacked two women in Grassy Park. Police arrested the 28-year-old suspect who attempted to snatch the 23-year-old woman standing at a bus stop but she fought him off.

Later that morning he allegedly held a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint and forced her into his car and took her to a secluded spot near Zeekoevlei where he apparently raped her. STALK: Man’s Corsa He made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last week, where he was told that his release was being opposed and he was sent to Pollsmoor Prison. Ahead of his next appearance on July 21, the 23-year-old victim said her family started the petition.