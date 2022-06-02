Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has left the political arena after he resigned as a GOOD councillor for Drakenstein Municipality. The party said De Villiers, whose wife recently passed away, tendered his resignation to focus on other endeavours.

His wife, 62-year-old Theresa de Villiers, drowned in a swimming pool in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape earlier this year. Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg at the time said her body was found in a swimming pool in Fairview. In a statement GOOD said: “He wants to spend more time with his family since the passing of his wife earlier this year.

“The GOOD leadership has received and accepted the resignation of Peter de Villiers as a GOOD councillor in the Drakenstein Municipality.” The party said De Villiers will remain a member of GOOD. Coach, as he is affectionately known, led GOOD’s campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality as their Mayoral Candidate in the 2021 Local Government Elections in November last year where GOOD obtained 4 seats in that Council.

“Coach remains steadfastly committed to the pursuit of social justice and we hope to see his return back to public office,” the statement read. “He will continue to work with us to champion the projects he launched to improve access to sports and recreation facilities in Paarl.” De Villiers’ daughter, Odille Monk, tragically died at age 28 in 2019. She had lymphoma cancer in her breast.