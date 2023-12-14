From living in a one-bedroom RDP house to being capped Dr Jean-Pierre Chitter, this 26-year-old from Capricorn is making his family and community proud. Dr Chitter recently graduated from the University of Pretoria with his Bachelor of Veterinary Services and says making big sacrifices is one of the best decisions he has ever made.

He says: “I can’t really remember whether I pictured myself reaching these types of goals, because I never had someone as a mentor or to look up to. DONE IT: Dr Chitter has made his family very proud “But as I was growing up, I felt the urge to be that role model to my younger brother and make my parents proud.” Dr Chitter says his love for animals was fostered by his mother.

“I had dogs, budgies and guinea pigs and by Grade 5 I knew I wanted to be an ‘animal doctor’. I didn’t even know that there was a proper term for it, but my mind was made up!” He says the harsh reality of not having money only made him work harder and he qualified for a bursary, explaining: “Eight years later I received my degree, the first one in my family to graduate, that’s why I say the sacrifices were worth it. “I didn’t party or go out like other young people, but now I can reap the rewards and the best part is that I can be a role model to my brother and the many other young people in my community who will now have someone to look up to.”