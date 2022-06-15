A male teacher from Manenberg is set to face more sexual assault charges after another school girl has come forward to report him to police. Just days after Lance Hufkie was released on R500 bail at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court, the 13-year-old meisie claimed she was also a victim of sexual assault while at school.

Hufkie, 30, was busted last week after a 14-year-old girl told police that he had groped her breasts and made comments of a sexual nature to her. The social sciences teacher was arrested two months after being caught up in a porn video scandal at the school. At the time, it was alleged that Hufkie had sent a video of himself masturbating on his bed to meisies at the school.

But the Western Cape Education Department said they could not find evidence that he had shared the clip and therefore could not charge him. Hufkie appeared in court last week where he was granted R500 bail, however, he was banned from returning to the school while his case is pending. The 13-year old girl’s uncle says shortly after Hufkie’s initial arrest, she told her family what had been happening.

“We took her to the station and in her statement to the police, she explained that she was in his class and the sexual assault had been going on for three to four months,” the 49-year-old man told the Daily Voice. “Every day he would grope her breasts and bum and threaten her with gangsters if she ever told anyone. He also promised her the answers to tests.” The angry uncle says the meisie is traumatised and it started affecting her school work.

“The teacher even told my mother that she needed to focus more while all this was happening, but as she explained to the police, she could not concentrate in class because she was so scared. “I went to see the school principal and he is doing everything he can to help her. She has gotten counselling and the problem lies with the [education] department. “They should vet teachers more strictly. At this stage we are unsure if he has been re-arrested but we were told that her case would be added to his existing docket.”