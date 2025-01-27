PERLY poachers are making R500 000 per shipment in illegal operations off Cape Town’s coast. These are the findings of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) following the arrest of a 22-year-old man caught red-handed with 23 bags of abalone after he was followed from Robben Island to Hout Bay via the City’s Eye in the Sky technology two weeks ago.

DFFE reveals this is just the tip of the iceberg for the illegal lucrative trade which is estimated to be more than R10 billion. DFFE spokesman Peter Mbelengwa says: “The Department is fully aware of the above incident and have cooperated in respect of this enforcement initiative. “The illegal harvesting of abalone in certain and specific areas along the South African coastline, including Bird Island, Dyer and Robben Island, has become a significant challenge.

“Illegal operators in this regard have adapted and evolved in their means to engage in these illicit activities and deploys the utmost measures to prevent and circumvent apprehension. “These illegal operators deploy high-powered semi-ridged hulled inflatable vessels, sophisticated scuba gear and equipment and at times operates is large groups and numbers, outnumbering any enforcement measure. “It is important to note that main driver behind the illegal harvesting of abalone is its value.”

Mbelengwa, giving insight into the trade, explained, poachers could earn hundreds and thousands of rands for just one shipment. He adds: “Illegal operators at the initial stage of harvesting, earns up to R1000 per kg for the resource and these illicit activities are orchestrated by well organised criminal networks and enterprises. “This means that should the perpetrators have evaded apprehension in the above incident, they would have earned more than R500 000.”