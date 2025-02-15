The cops busted a man with over 550 units of abalone in Muizenberg on Thursday and he is set to appear in Muizenberg Magistrates Court once charged.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg reports: “The vigilance of members of the Cape Town K9 Unit resulted in the arrest of a Malawian national when he was caught with abalone on Thursday morning.

“The members followed up information about a driver of a Toyota Corolla who is enroute from Simon’s Town and is transporting abalone. The vehicle was spotted and stopped at Sunrise Circle in Muizenberg.

“They searched the vehicle and found 562 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R120 000.