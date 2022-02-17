Girls from Retreat and surrounding areas are invited to a self-employment programme hosted by the I am Foundation at 154 Retreat Road on Saturday at 2pm.

The event titled “How do I find myself”, will see speakers addressing the issue of embracing uniqueness, self-confidence and respect.

They are looking for girls under 20 to participate.

The Foundation has been running since 2018 and co-founder, Liezl Hill, says: “We have monitored girls during the years and observed that many of them do not believe in themselves.

“We want to build strong and confident women, inspire, teach and encourage our girls to be the best they can be. To motivate girls to educate themselves and to create an opportunity for them to further their studies.”

For more information call Liezl at 081 234 2210.

[email protected]