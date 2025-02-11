ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters dik ding Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ending months of speculation by resigning from Julius Malema’s party. It’s another blow to Malema as big political player after his deputy president Floyd Shivambu left to join Jacob Zuma’s MK Party last year.

Ndlozi has not revealed his next political home, choosing to turn his attention to academia rather than continue with a political life. Some reports had linked him to the MK Party due to his close relationship with Shivambu, while other talks had indicated a possibility of Ndlozi joining the ANC. Ndlozi, who had last month quit his role as an EFF MP in the National Assembly following a rift with Malema in the past six months since the Shivambu’s shocking resignation last August, shocked many when he announced that he has left active party politics during an interview with the SABC.

He said: “I am leaving party politics. I believe I have made my contribution in that space. “We don’t live in a one-party state, we are not in camps or a band. Politics in South Africa is a free activity, and party politics are not the only way to contribute to society.” Ndlozi revealed that he was suspended by the party over his close relationship with Shivambu, adding that his failure to inform the party about Shivambu’s decision to leave the EFF was central to his mistreatment by the party towards his last days as party member.