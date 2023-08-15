A pensioner can now live out his golden years in luxury and comfort after bagging almost R50 million in the Powerball jackpot. National Lottery Ithuba said it was delighted to announce that the 70-year-old golden oldie won R49 934.523 from the August 8 draw. The winner bought his winning ticket via the FNB banking platform.

“The pensioner opted for a Quick Pick ticket with a wager of R15,” said Ithuba in a statement. Like many other jackpot winners, the man said he intends to secure a future for his family. "This prize gives me the means to secure a comfortable future for my family.

“My three children and four grandchildren will now have the opportunity to live comfortably and without financial worries. It’s a dream come true to know that they will be taken care of,” he stated. The pensioner expressed his gratitude to Ithuba for its assistance and guidance during the prize claim process. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the ou winner.