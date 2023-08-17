A pensioner from Elsies River who started a garden on a veldjie has accused the local neighbourhood watch and ward councillor of playing dirty after she was ordered to shut it down. The tuintjie on the corner of 33rd Avenue was previously a vacant piece of land and Charmaine Louw, 62, says she decided to beautify the site to discourage dumping.

An emotional Charmaine says the idea came to her in 2021 after she fell ill with Covid and ended up in a coma. She initially planted a tree, plants and put up palletjies as she felt claustrophobic in her house and wanted space. “I am 62 years old, I can’t dig holes but the boys in the road assisted me with painting and planting and keeping the area neat.

“All my money and hard work is down the drain because the neighbourhood watch went to complain by the councillor and every time there is a different Law Enforcement van by me. People are complaining about parking, the tree and palletjies being in the way.” But Ward Councillor Chris Jordaan says the tree is the main problem. ISSUES: Chris Jordaan “There are constant break-ins in 33rd Avenue so the tree that was planted caused an obstruction for the Neighbourhood Watch.

“We don’t have a problem with the garden, I was very happy with it because it alleviates illegal dumping. “I asked her just to remove the tree because you cannot see who is hiding behind the tree.” He says he is unaware of Law Enforcement harassing the woman.