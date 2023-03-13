A skelm who robbed two pensioners at knifepoint has been sentenced to 10 years in the mang by the Wynberg Regional Court. Shaun Strauss, 22, pleaded guilty to robbing the elderly couple as they returned from grocery shopping, seemingly min gespin that they knew him.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said the robbery in broad daylight left the couple in their 60s traumatised but determined to get justice. “The incident happened last year where the couple was walking home from the winkel on the corner of Lake Road and 5th Avenue,” he explained. “The suspect, who is also known as ‘Shaunie’, confronted the ou mense and threatened to stab them with a knife if they did not hand over their cellphones and about R200 cash which they had left over.

“The ouma even said to him: ‘Yoh Shaunie! Hoekom doen jy die?’ But that didn’t stop him and his accomplice as they took whatever they could from the frail couple.” PLEADED GUILTY: Shaun Strauss, 22. Laing said the ou mense reported the incident and detective sergeant Ricardo Goldsmith went on the hunt. “They found Shaunie shortly afterwards but the couple did not know the identity of his accomplice. An ID parade was held and he was positively identified and sent to Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where his bail applications were denied.”