Motorists have become fearful of driving into Delft as taxi drivers are extorting money from them. The taxi drivers stand in Voorbrug wearing orange bibs and wait for cars, then will charge the occupants for driving into the area, mostly in the mornings.

Delft CPF spokesperson Charles George says the extortion racket has been brought to the attention of the police. “And there is already one contract taxi driver who has come forward and registered a case,” he explains. “The taxi people stand at the circles in Delft, and if any private contractor comes to Delft carting passengers to school or work, these guys confiscate the vehicles and then they demand a payment for the vehicle to be released.

“The 16-seater taxis are charged R1 500 each and the Uber drivers are being charged R2 000, in order to get their vehicles back, so this is becoming a big problem in Delft.” Witnesses say they make cars line up like they are in a roadblock and then they charge them cash to enter. And if one can’t afford it, they impound the vehicles with a release fee attached.

On Thursday morning a woman, whose relative fell victim to the taxi men, said: “My brother was pulled over at the Voorbrug stop by the taxi drivers, because he drove with his colleagues. “He had to pay R250 and they threatened that if they get him tomorrow again, his vehicle will be taken. “If you drive a contract you must pay R1 500 and if you refuse to pay, they take your car or Kombi or whatever you drive.

“There were a lot of cars standing in a row at that spot and they were all pulled off by them.” Another vrou says that as they were going to work, they were stopped and the car was taken to Bellville taxi rank. “The driver didn’t have money, and if one doesn’t have money the car is kept.”