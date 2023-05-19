A Delft mom has vowed to take on Samwumed after the medical aid fund is believed to have refused to pay for her son’s chronic medication. Constance Heneke, 35, claimed that she pays Samwumed “a huge amount of money” every month and was shocked when they rejected her application to change her six-year-old son’s eye medication to a chronic prescription.

Constance said her son, who has a rare eye condition called vernal conjunctivitis, has been using the special eye drops since going for the first of three eye operations three years ago. SETBACK: The rejection letter. “His condition causes pimples to grow on his eyes and it gets so bad that he can’t open it,” she said. “So he has gone for an eye op every year since he turned three. “The medication he needs is so that his pimples don’t develop, so it’s a lifelong thing.”

The mother said she made an application to Samwumed to assist her, as this was clearly a chronic condition. “At first we bought it with cash, but it costs over R400 every month for the medication and then we still need to pay for the prescription. “Ons is nou by die punt van sukkel, so that is why I made the request, but all three times it was rejected.”

Constance said that what upsets her most is that she pays more than R4 000 monthly as a member of the medical aid. PUNT VAN SUKKEL: Constance Heneke’s six-year-old son has an eye condition. Picture supplied “There is a chronic section that I never claim from, all that funds adds up and it just falls away every year, so why can’t they just assist us, moet my kind se oë nou eerste uit val? “I won’t ask for help if it wasn’t necessary and the reason they give is just not valid enough, all they say is that the request was rejected based on their chronic rules.”