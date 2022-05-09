Neighbourhood watch ladies were treated to a lekker event honouring them on Mother’s Day on Sunday. The Residents Neighbourhood Watch hosted the function and they invited female members from other watches including the Patrollers, New Horizons and Thembelihle.

Treasurer Gayle Johnstone says the event was held at the Pelikan Park community hall and they hosted 40 guests. “We invited 10 ladies from each neighbourhood watch and two gentlemen from each so they could serve tables,” she laughs. “There wasn’t a theme but most of the ladies came out looking fabulously dressed in all white, just as if it was planned.

“This was to honour the ladies that patrol at night and who give food every day. “(Among others) we had Layla Daniels and Zainu who are always at feeding stations and Pastor Louise who gives food to the children.” She says when they planned the event three months ago, they approached the City’s parks and recreation for assistance.

“We told them what we wanted and they provided,” says Gayle. “We served braised steak, vegetables and yellow rice. We made all the members Mother's Day cards.” TREATED LEKKER: Neighbourhood watch ladies. Picture: Supplied Gayle tells the Daily Voice the women also enjoyed entertainment.

“A guy named Bryan was there to entertain the ladies even while they were eating. We told them to sit, relax and enjoy for the two hours, in between there was dancing and music. “ She says the event was a way to have all four neighbourhood watches and community leaders under one roof, getting to know each other and enjoying themselves. “A lot of them actually thanked us saying they were usually the ones making food and serving but it was nice being served by the men.

“They even said we should have events like that and they especially enjoyed the karaoke ” HAVING FUN: NHW members at the party. Picture: Supplied Shariefa Daniels, the chairperson of the New Horizons Safety Patrollers, says she was quite surprised by the entertainment. “I didn’t expect it to be as fun as it was. It was really nice, for a change we had people looking after us instead of us doing that.