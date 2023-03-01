A pastor says he has tried everything in his power to make his son change his evil ways but it was not enough, and on Tuesday he had the sad task of identifying his body after he was stabbed to death. Dad-of-two Lewellyn du Plessis, aka Voeltjie, 39, was killed on a tar pitch where kids in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein play cricket.

Pastor Frans Maasdorp says Lewellyn was found with his rucksack that he had with him every day, making them believe that the motive for his murder was not robbery. GONE: ‘Voeltjie’, 39. “I was at work when I received the call about his death,” he says. “His mother Brenda and I are very heartsore. I always invited him to church to try and change his life, but Voeltjie did not want to listen... my pleas fell on deaf ears.

“He was not a gangster but he stole from other people, including his sister. Parents of Lewellyn du Plessis: Brenda and Pastor Frans Maasdorp. Picture: Solly Lottering “We used to keep his food for him at night but many times he never came home to Eden Court, then we gave the food to the dogs. “People are saying that he was stabbed in his lung and tried to speak but died on the pitch.”