Members of a church in Wallacedene were left shocked on Monday morning when their pastor was found shot and killed in his home. The body of Pastor Hendrik Klaasen, 61, was discovered in the passage of his humble home, which also served as a church.

It is alleged that at about 8.30am, somebody knocked on the front door of the house in Ndeleni Street and when Klaasen went to open it, he was shot twice in the neck. The shooter then fled on foot and within minutes, residents started gathering at the huisie. Forensic workers and police at the scene of the murder of Hendrik Klaasen in Wallacedene. Picture: Solly Lottering When the Daily Voice arrived a short while later, his traumatised grandchildren – who had been fetched from school – were crying hysterically.

As officials from the state mortuary removed Klaasen’s body, a moan went up and mense could be heard saying “this is impossible, our pastor cannot be dead”. The pastor made a living cleaning sheep heads and offal and selling it. His former son-in-law, Antonio Scheepers, 46, tells the Daily Voice: “I was previously married to his daughter but to me he was always Pastor.

“I was actually on my way to their house to charge my phone and when I arrived this happened. “We heard his wife was busy cleaning offal when a man came inside and just opened fire.” WORKSTATION: Klaasen’s offal plek He adds: “Pastor was someone who would never ever hurt the next person.

“It is a huge shock to us as a family that he would die in this way. “He and Aunty Chrissie would always just be busy cleaning offal, there [pointing to a large table in the yard] is their work bench,” Scheepers explains. “They sold it raw and cooked. They did this Mondays to Saturdays.

“On Sundays he served his congregation of the Holy Christ Church here in his yard. “Our children are all traumatised and were shocked when the teacher told them about his murder.” Scheepers says the family have no idea why anyone would want to kill Klaasen: “He was a good man who wouldn’t hurt a fly.”