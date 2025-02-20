By ISAAC CLOETE

A SPRINGBOK pastoor is waiting for an apology from the cops after he was harassed and accused of being a dronkgat. United Faith Mission holy man Johannes Meyer (85) says he is a man of God and has never let wyn touch his lips. For this humiliation, he is demanding at least an apology from the cops.

His nightmare started last Wednesday while driving back home from his son Pieter’s home. He explains: “A polisie-bakkie was driving right behind me with their brights on. It blinded me and caused me to hit a curb. I managed to bring the bakkie back to the road, though.” But the cops pulled him over and accused him of being drunk.

The preacher adds: “They ordered me to get out so they could take me and the vehicle home. I obeyed them. Later, at home, my wife, other son and daughter were geskok to learn what the issue was all about.” They were so disappointed they took their father to the police station, where the constables were called in. Pieter says the cops then spun ’n ander storie, claiming they stopped the pastor for the ongeluk and driving with an expired car license.