Bernadino Heights High can stand proud after achieving the highest matric pass rate in Kraaifontein for 2022.
Speaking to learners and parents on the school sports field on Friday, principal Deon Wertheim announced that his matric class had a pass rate of 95.9%.
The proud palie said this was the highest pass rate for the school over the past five years, and commended the matrics for putting in the hard work.
“It makes me proud, along with the teachers, learners and parents on this big matric results day,” he explained.
“The number of learners who wrote the exams was 267, and 256 were successful; only 11 learners did not make it. But there is another chance in June to rewrite.
“We have the best results of all the schools in Kraaifontein with a 95.9 percent pass rate.
“Classes 12A and 12D have a 100% pass rate. Our top three learners are Kayla Thomas [third], Tanatswa Kamushinda [second] and the head boy of 2022 and No 1 matriculant, Tyron Davids.”
An ecstatic Tyron, 18, added: “I cannot describe how I feel to be No 1. I am very proud of myself and I have been accepted at Stellenbosch University.”
Earlier that day, Education MEC David Maynier visited Hector Peterson Secondary where he announced that the pass rate was 92.6%.Principal Mike Mavovana was pleasantly surprised as he expected a pass rate of 80%.
“We suspect a 80 percent pass rate but the class of 2022 beat that. I must say that the class of 2022 worked very hard,” Mavovana said.