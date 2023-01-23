Speaking to learners and parents on the school sports field on Friday, principal Deon Wertheim announced that his matric class had a pass rate of 95.9%.

Bernadino Heights High can stand proud after achieving the highest matric pass rate in Kraaifontein for 2022.

The proud palie said this was the highest pass rate for the school over the past five years, and commended the matrics for putting in the hard work.

“It makes me proud, along with the teachers, learners and parents on this big matric results day,” he explained.

“The number of learners who wrote the exams was 267, and 256 were successful; only 11 learners did not make it. But there is another chance in June to rewrite.