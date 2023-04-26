A sickly Nicolette Nomdo, 46, from Lotus River has to undergo an emergency kidney transplant and is in need of half a million rand for the procedure.
She is suffering from complications due to hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, anaemia and is at the end stage of renal failure.
She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in her 20s and was on medical aid but is currently not anymore.
“I saw a nephrologist who said I just need to take my medication but whenever I went to see the doctor he just gave me a repeat of what the GP gave me, so there was never any tests done and they only did a scan once where they found protein in my urine but they made it seem like it was nothing and it would go away,” says Nicolette.
“In 2018, I got very ill and they discovered I had heart disease and they found out my kidneys were not well.
“Last year I got retrenched and when I went to Groote Schuur they found out I had chronic kidney disease, stage four, and both my kidneys are damaged and I need a kidney transplant.”
“It is life-threatening, I am living on grace. The doctors didn’t say I am going to die but they can’t put me on the transplant list because I don’t meet the criteria as I have heart disease and my BMI is high.
“They said they can’t do anything for me anymore. I got my hypertension tablets but currently I am not taking anything for my kidneys. I am not giving up or allowing anyone to play God.”
Nicolette said her husband is the only one working and they are hosting fundraisers to gather the R500 000 needed for the operation.
She will be hosting another fundraiser at Boss Pub and Grill on Friday, entry is R70.
If anyone is willing to donate can contact 081 236 5896, or support her BackaBuddy account.