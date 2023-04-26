A sickly Nicolette Nomdo, 46, from Lotus River has to undergo an emergency kidney transplant and is in need of half a million rand for the procedure. She is suffering from complications due to hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, anaemia and is at the end stage of renal failure.

She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in her 20s and was on medical aid but is currently not anymore. “I saw a nephrologist who said I just need to take my medication but whenever I went to see the doctor he just gave me a repeat of what the GP gave me, so there was never any tests done and they only did a scan once where they found protein in my urine but they made it seem like it was nothing and it would go away,” says Nicolette. “In 2018, I got very ill and they discovered I had heart disease and they found out my kidneys were not well.

“Last year I got retrenched and when I went to Groote Schuur they found out I had chronic kidney disease, stage four, and both my kidneys are damaged and I need a kidney transplant.” “It is life-threatening, I am living on grace. The doctors didn’t say I am going to die but they can’t put me on the transplant list because I don’t meet the criteria as I have heart disease and my BMI is high. “They said they can’t do anything for me anymore. I got my hypertension tablets but currently I am not taking anything for my kidneys. I am not giving up or allowing anyone to play God.”