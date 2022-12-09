A pensioner from Parow is facing a bleak Christmas after she was evicted from her council flat by the City of Cape Town. Elizabeth Stolls, 69, says she has nowhere to go after she was removed from her Parow Park residence yesterday. “I was busy reading my Bible in the kitchen when they came to say that they were removing my stuff,” she cries.

The hartseer auntie says she has been living in Block 10 A6 for 12 years with her partner who died a few years ago. “I have been to court four years ago and again in March where I was told they are moving me to a smaller place, but now they just come and evict me. “Ek is ‘n ou vrou van 68, they can’t remove the people who are living illegally but they want to remove me. I don’t have any family here.”

A concerned neighbour, Colby Alexander, says he has been trying to help Elizabeth get the flat on her name. OUT ON THE STREET: All of Elizabeth’s goods “This lady was in a relationship with Gerard van der Berg, who was the previous owner of the flat. So according to the State, they are husband and wife, and the Department of Human Settlements failed to put her details on the documentation,” he explains. “I have spoken to the mayor and premier before and they told me that no senior would be evicted at Parow Park, but look now what happened.” The City says Elizabeth was offered alternate accommodation in 2021, but did not accept it.