One of the men accused of being behind the horrific murders of Parow pensioners, Betsy and Pieter Senekal, has been sent to prison after making his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Rudi Kruger, 27, appeared alone in the dock while cops hunted down his alleged accomplice, who was found hiding in his mother’s Delft house on Wednesday night.

The house robbery and murders sent shockwaves through the quiet community of Parow Valley. SLAIN AT HOME: Betsy Senekal, 76 and Pieter Senekal. Picture supplied It is believed that a neighbour noticed a hole in the roof and inspected the property and found Betsy, 76, lying in one of the rooms while her husband, Pieter, 72, was found in a separate room. Their niece Wilma Coetzee, 55, from Gordon’s Bay, revealed that her aunt and uncle had been robbed and bludgeoned to death with an unknown implement.

Cops arrested Kruger, “a known druggie” according to a Daily Voice source, on the same day. During court proceedings yesterday, he was informed that he now faces double murder charges, as well as burglary. The case was postponed to 29 November for the State to obtain his bail information and he was subsequently sent to Goodwood Prison.

Pieter Senekal and his wife Betsy were murdered in their home. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesman, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the arrest of the second suspect and says: “Extensive investigation and the commitment of police members resulted in the arrest of a second suspect, a 34-year-old man, on Wednesday, 22 November. “Parow police responded to a complaint on Monday, 20 November at about 8.30am at Market Street where they found the bodies of a male and female who sustained fatal injuries. “Reports indicate that unknown suspects entered the house through the roof and brutally attacked the elderly couple in the privacy of their home.”

He confirms that the second suspect will appear in court on Monday. Wilma commended police officers for the swift arrests. Pieter Senekal and his wife Betsy were murdered in their home. Picture: Leon Knipe The hartseer niece says: “We are very happy at the arrests and we were very impressed with the way the forensics team and police attended the scene.