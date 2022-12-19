A couple has been gunned down while driving in Parow North. Cashief Ishmail, 38, and his 36-year-old wife Sameegah died in a hail of bullets on Friday night when they were shot at the corner of De Grendel Drive and DF Malan Street.

They were driving in their white VW Golf when the attack happened about 8pm. Relatives said it had been the third attempt on Cashief’s life and that he knew who was behind them. According to them, the couple ran a transportation and car hire business and the mense behind the attack were jealous of their success.

AMBUSHED: Couple’s VW Golf. Picture: Leon Knipe Relatives attending the couple’s janazah on Sunday said Cashief and Sameegah were family-oriented business people. “I have seen reports in the media that Cashief was a gangster, I would like to state that he was not a gangster, and never was,” a relative who asked not to be named for safety, told the Daily Voice. “They moved from Elsies River so they could raise their children in a safe environment. Cashief had six children and a grandchild, while Sameegah had one child with him.”

The relative said Cashief regularly fed the needy. “Every Thursday he would go to Elsies with a big pot of food. He would never bring food to people that he wouldn’t eat,” the relative said. “He was a good man who lived for his family.

“This shooting has left us shaken as this was the third attempt on his life, but he never let that get him down and he never took revenge on the shooters.” AMBUSHED: Couple’s VW Golf. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Parow police attended a crime scene on Friday. Upon arrival at the scene on the corners of DF Malan and De Grendel Drive in Parow North, they found the bodies of two unknown people inside a static vehicle. [They had] sustained multiple gunshots to their bodies. “The victims, a male aged 38 and a female aged 33 were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Swartbooi said.