A Parkwood parolee, who tried to kill his girlfriend and her family by setting their home on fire, will spend the weekend agter tralies after he was caught hiding under a bed. The 39-year-old man was busted by Grassy Park police on Wednesday night after the fire, which left his girlfriend along with her elderly mother and seven-year-old daughter trapped.

Station commander Dawood Laing says the skollie arrived at his girlfriend’s home in Eric Walk on Tuesday afternoon and started skelling. “He was fighting with them and warned that they must ‘sleep lig’ and that he will make them vrek. During the early hours of the next morning the girlfriend and her mother went to sleep at about 1am when they smelt something burning after he allegedly threw something through the window. “The curtains, couches and other items caught alight and the family was trapped inside.”

FIERY ATTACK: The Eric Walk, Parkwood home Laing adds that neighbours heard screams and kicked the front door open to rescue the family: “Luckily nobody was hurt and he then ran away. “On Wednesday night we received a tip-off that he was hiding at a house in the same street and when the officers arrived they found him hiding under the bed and arrested him.” He says the suspect had recently been released from jail after sentenced for seven years for robbery and house-breaking.

The man will appear in Wynberg Court on Monday. “He has been charged with arson but the court could decide to add three charges of attempted murder as well. At this stage it appears his parole will be revoked affecting any chances of him getting bail.” The traumatised girlfriend says the argument started because she had dumped him.