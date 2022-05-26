Oscar Pistorius remains at a facility in Gqeberha as the Department of Correctional Services prepares for his victim/offender dialogue in view of a possible parole hearing. Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the double-amputee Olympic sprinter was yet to meet June and Barry Steenkamp, the parents of murdered Reeva Steenkamp.

“He has been in Gqeberha since December last year, specifically for the purposes of the victim/offender dialogue. “There is what we call a preparatory phase. You do not want to take the two groups to a formal seating when you have not engaged with them and test whether they are ready for such an engagement,” said Nxumalo. “We are still busy with that. We are meeting with the family of Reeva Steenkamp and those preparations are taking place. There have been quite a number of engagements.”

Last year, Independent Media reported that Pistorius had been moved to a prison in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, with the purpose to meet the Steenkamps. The aim was for the parties to speak to each other as part of Pistorius’s forthcoming parole hearing. In an interview with “Good Morning Britain”, the Steenkamps said they wanted the truth about what really happened the day Reeva was killed.