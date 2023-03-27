Dina Rodrigues, who was convicted in 2007 for planning the murder of six-month-old baby Jordan-Leigh Norton in 2005, will be eligible for a parole hearing in eight years, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed. Rodrigues was convicted for masterminding the heinous crime, along with Zanethemba Gwada, Bonginkosi Sigenu, Sipho Mfazwe and Mongezi Bobotyane.

Gwada and Bonginkosi, were granted parole in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, told Weekend Argus Rodrigues’s hearing would take place on December 27, 2031. The Norton family declined to comment.

Sources, who recently visited Pollsmoor Prison where Rodrigues is being kept, said she had become a hairdresser behind bars. Jordan-Leigh Norton. File picture “She does everyone’s hair there in Pollsmoor,” said the source. “She looks good and healthy.”

While behind bars, Rodrigues completed her degree in education in 2012 and became a teacher at the Worcester Female Prison. Baby Jordan-Leigh had been killed inside her home in Lansdowne on June 15, 2005. Rodrigues had hired the men, who pretended to be from a courier company and offered them R10 000 for the murder.

She had been dating Jordan-Leigh’s father, Neil Wilson. She said she couldn’t accept the fact of the child’s existence, had imagined the infant’s demise and had confessed via the affidavit to hiring someone to kill the baby. Meanwhile, DCS has remained mum on Najwa Petersen’s parole hearings, which took place in November 2022.